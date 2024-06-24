Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe Sells 3,750 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total transaction of C$181,612.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

CNQ traded up C$1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting C$48.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,313,536. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$35.08 and a one year high of C$56.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.17 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.8572356 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

