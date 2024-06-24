Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$144.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$144.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTC.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

CTC.A opened at C$136.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$126.25 and a one year high of C$189.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.67. The company has a market cap of C$7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

