Cardano Price Hits $0.37 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Cardano has a market cap of $13.31 billion and $316.19 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Cardano alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.56 or 0.05383238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00039302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,994,116,265 coins and its circulating supply is 35,743,185,887 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.