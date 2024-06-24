Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $278,884.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $373,065.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,435 shares of company stock valued at $828,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $3,622,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $2,029,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $2,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cardlytics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of CDLX opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $392.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

