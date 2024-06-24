Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

