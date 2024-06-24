CashBackPro 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $265,095.77 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $54.59 million and approximately $265,095.77 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,847.48 or 0.99959855 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012528 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00074641 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.64336173 USD and is down -17.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $277,993.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

