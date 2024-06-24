CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CASI opened at $3.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.25. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $8.48.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. Analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

