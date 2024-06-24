CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops One Day Volume of $2.24 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $29.97 million and $2.24 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,142.19 or 0.99883198 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012521 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00075188 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

