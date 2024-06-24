Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s current price.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $62.48 on Monday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.