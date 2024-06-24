Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $62.48

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.48, but opened at $60.70. Celsius shares last traded at $61.22, with a volume of 402,617 shares.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Celsius Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 3,116.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 638,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,940,000 after purchasing an additional 193,449 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 163.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Celsius by 251.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.