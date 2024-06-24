Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 885 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $892,000. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 89,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $148.75 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $357.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average of $154.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

