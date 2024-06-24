ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells $65,394.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ChargePoint Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in ChargePoint by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

