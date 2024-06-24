Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Up to $140.81

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $140.81, but opened at $145.00. Chart Industries shares last traded at $145.94, with a volume of 24,238 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Chart Industries Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.37. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.18, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 122.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 32,978 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 81.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 28.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

