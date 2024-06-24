Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LNG. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $164.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.39. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $146.58 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.