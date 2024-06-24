Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Acquires 474 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,838,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,226 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,666,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,260,322. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $446.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

