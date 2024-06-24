Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Chevron alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $291.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.