Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Critical Comparison

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Free Report) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Galp Energia, SGPS 5.99% 27.49% 9.25%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Galp Energia, SGPS $29.70 billion 0.48 $1.55 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Galp Energia, SGPS 0 3 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Galp Energia, SGPS beats Chesapeake Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola. The Industrial & Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to energy management of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final business-to-business and business to consumer customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces lithium-ion batteries, hydrogen, and biofuels; and operates service stations. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

