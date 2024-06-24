City Holding Co. Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 241,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 154,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 779,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 93,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,092,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,580,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.