City Holding Co. Sells 49 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,746 shares of company stock worth $2,285,415 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,136. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $271.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.12 and its 200 day moving average is $241.01.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

