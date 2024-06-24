City Holding Co. Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

IDXX stock traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $490.63. The company had a trading volume of 33,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,059. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.