City State Bank Buys 141 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 123.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $172.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.14.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.