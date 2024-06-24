Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CLH stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.32. 55,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.47. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $230.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,344 shares of company stock worth $13,911,876 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

