Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $994,062.80 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $994,062.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,391,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,006,498.20.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $949,705.60.

On Monday, May 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $4,561,073.22.

On Thursday, April 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 18,955 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $1,650,411.85.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $2,299,651.60.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.7 %

NET stock opened at $77.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.06 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,632,000 after acquiring an additional 412,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $221,858,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,289,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

