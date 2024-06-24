Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 1,937,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,164,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The company had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
