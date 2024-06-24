Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 1,937,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,164,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The company had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 18.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 692,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 151.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46,912 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

