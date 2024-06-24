Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.00 and last traded at $97.73, with a volume of 222097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.27.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 18,970 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 152.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

