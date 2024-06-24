Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

CL has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $97.27 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $97.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

