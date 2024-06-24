Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 35.3% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 105.4% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 38,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 343,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

