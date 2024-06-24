Comparing Ambu A/S (AMBBY) & Its Rivals

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) is one of 665 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ambu A/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ambu A/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambu A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ambu A/S Competitors 126 559 858 14 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.33%. Given Ambu A/S’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ambu A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

54.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ambu A/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambu A/S 7.23% 6.80% 5.32% Ambu A/S Competitors -24.81% -46.30% -1.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambu A/S and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ambu A/S $684.73 million $24.09 million 95.85 Ambu A/S Competitors $1.18 billion $87.81 million 49.07

Ambu A/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ambu A/S. Ambu A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products. It also provides cardiology products consisting of airway management and anaesthesia products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal and face masks, breathing bags, and resuscitators. In addition, the company offers extrication collars, CPR breathing barriers, video laryngoscopes, and training manikins. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

