Comparing Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) & VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $253.50 million 0.89 -$103.77 million ($0.49) -2.04 VinFast Auto $1.20 billion N/A -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -4.76

This table compares Lion Electric and VinFast Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lion Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -43.21% -18.99% -8.81% VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lion Electric and VinFast Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 0 5 2 0 2.29 VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $1.74, suggesting a potential upside of 73.75%. VinFast Auto has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given VinFast Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Summary

Lion Electric beats VinFast Auto on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

