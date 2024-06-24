Comparing Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A -20.73% -9.03% Agilysys 36.30% 15.52% 8.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.0% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Agilysys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Agilysys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Agilysys $237.46 million 11.38 $86.19 million $3.16 31.15

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Agilysys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Agilysys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Agilysys has a consensus price target of $103.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%. Given Agilysys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Summary

Agilysys beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides cloud applications, support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare applications. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

