Comparing Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) & Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Novanta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $45.05 million 0.35 -$24.23 million N/A N/A Novanta $881.66 million 6.81 $72.88 million $1.93 86.72

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Novanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunrise New Energy and Novanta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Novanta 7.76% 16.58% 8.60%

Volatility & Risk

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novanta beats Sunrise New Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation. The Precision Medicine and Manufacturing segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The Medical Solutions segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless technologies, video recorders, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Robotics and Automation segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, servo drives and motion control solutions, integrated stepper motors, intelligent robotic end-of-arm technology solutions, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force and distributors under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, ATI Industrial Automation, Celera Motion, IMS, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

