Compass Financial Group INC SD Buys 36 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 575 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $449.78 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $450.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

