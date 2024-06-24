Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $226,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

XOM stock opened at $112.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

