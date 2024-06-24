Concentrix (CNXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect Concentrix to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNXC opened at $60.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $106.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.95%.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

