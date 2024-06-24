Concentrix (CNXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2024

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect Concentrix to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $60.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $106.10.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNXC

Insider Activity

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

Earnings History for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.