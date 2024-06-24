Concordium (CCD) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Concordium coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a market cap of $28.58 million and $765,454.83 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,232,968,399 coins and its circulating supply is 9,638,028,662 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

