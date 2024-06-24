Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,041 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Ciena were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,883,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,476,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Ciena by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after acquiring an additional 791,215 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,881,000 after acquiring an additional 552,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ciena by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 550,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 400,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $48.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ciena

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $205,758.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,226,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,032. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.