Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.09 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

