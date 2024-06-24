Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $153.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

