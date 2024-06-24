ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,211,901,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,394,162,000 after buying an additional 270,859 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after acquiring an additional 659,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,930,000 after purchasing an additional 204,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.11. 403,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,062. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

