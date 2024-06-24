Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.5% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $35,920,047,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $9,625,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,908,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $250,032,357,000 after buying an additional 15,701,937 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $4,000,376,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,162,263,000 after buying an additional 5,762,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $449.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.44. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $450.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

