Contrasting Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) & SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurgePays has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and SurgePays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $53.20 million 1.63 -$360,000.00 $0.05 65.00 SurgePays $137.14 million 0.48 $20.62 million $1.15 2.96

Profitability

SurgePays has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. SurgePays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Crexendo and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 3.01% 10.88% 8.59% SurgePays 12.93% 55.35% 35.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and SurgePays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 2 0 3.00 SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50

Crexendo presently has a consensus price target of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 96.15%. SurgePays has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 179.41%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Crexendo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of SurgePays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Crexendo

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides a suite of unified communications, collaboration, video conferencing, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, an IP-based platform; SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software; subscription maintenance and support services; and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.