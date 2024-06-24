Contrasting Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) & Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Oatly Group has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oatly Group and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $786.86 million 0.71 -$416.87 million ($0.80) -1.18 Sow Good $16.07 million 13.07 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -59.20

Profitability

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oatly Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Oatly Group and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -49.19% -41.06% -14.74% Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Oatly Group and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 0 3 5 0 2.63 Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oatly Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.11, suggesting a potential upside of 124.45%. Sow Good has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.00%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Sow Good.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sow Good beats Oatly Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. Oatly Group AB was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

