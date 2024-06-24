Contrasting Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Get Richtech Robotics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Richtech Robotics and ESAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richtech Robotics $6.05 million 13.28 N/A N/A N/A ESAB $2.77 billion 2.10 $205.29 million $3.82 25.28

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than Richtech Robotics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of ESAB shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of ESAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Richtech Robotics and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richtech Robotics N/A N/A N/A ESAB 8.39% 17.59% 7.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Richtech Robotics and ESAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richtech Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A ESAB 0 3 5 0 2.63

ESAB has a consensus price target of $98.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.14%. Given ESAB’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESAB is more favorable than Richtech Robotics.

Summary

ESAB beats Richtech Robotics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richtech Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Richtech Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richtech Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.