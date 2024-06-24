Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 304 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Q2 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $1,938,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,170,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 69,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Q2 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of QTWO opened at $57.16 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,224,075.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,703,272.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,902,128.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,275. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.