Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,719 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 1,430.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 49.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 58,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1,544.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 316,393 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 412,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 89,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

