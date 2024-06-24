Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 61.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,633,000 after purchasing an additional 267,336 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 79,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Alkami Technology stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $29.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,572,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $356,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 449,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock worth $49,241,550. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

