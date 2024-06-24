Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,782 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 250,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 50,949 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,106,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 177,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 959,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 221,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

SAN stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

