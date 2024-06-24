Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,663 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $110,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 128.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.