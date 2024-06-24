Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Reliance alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reliance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RS opened at $281.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $237.14 and a one year high of $342.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.08.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RS. Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.