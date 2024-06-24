Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,081.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,019.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1,030.85.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

